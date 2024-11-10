Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

KEP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $7.92. 101,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

