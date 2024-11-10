Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Korea Electric Power Price Performance
KEP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $7.92. 101,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $9.55.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
