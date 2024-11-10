Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of KRUS stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 237,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -116.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 144.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 104.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $3,326,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

