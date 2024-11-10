Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.
KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRUS
Kura Sushi USA Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 144.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 104.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $3,326,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kura Sushi USA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.