L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSTR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Singular Research upgraded L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $237.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.83. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

