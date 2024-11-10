Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 883.97 ($11.51) and traded as high as GBX 886.08 ($11.53). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.46), with a volume of 153,151 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 883.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 878.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,962.96%.
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.
