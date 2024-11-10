LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP Buys $16,830.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,192.91. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. LCNB had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 172.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LCNB by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

