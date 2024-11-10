Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 20,440 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 730,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 531,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 308,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

