Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 606.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,014,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,807,000.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $253.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

