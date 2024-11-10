Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,402 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $88,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $341.18 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $342.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day moving average is $202.14.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

