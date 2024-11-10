Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,603 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

