Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

