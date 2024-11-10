Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Linde by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Linde by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Linde Trading Down 1.3 %

Linde stock opened at $459.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.30. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $390.38 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

