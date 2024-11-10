Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 191,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises 1.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 814.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after acquiring an additional 676,325 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 159,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $5,197,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 111,156 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $654.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

