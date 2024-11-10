Liberty Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307,782 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,185,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $624.47 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $433.80 and a 12 month high of $626.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $584.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

