Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $297,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 101.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,031,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

DLR stock opened at $181.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.92, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.22 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

