Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 226.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,213 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,014.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $247,635,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,967,157.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,014.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,202,496. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.96 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

