Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,552 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Shares of GOOG opened at $179.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.12. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

