Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 214,831 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $190,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $10.36 on Friday, hitting $615.81. 3,875,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,167. The company has a market capitalization of $566.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $581.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $619.80.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

