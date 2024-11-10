Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 32,571 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,571 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $70,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

COF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $185.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,352. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.