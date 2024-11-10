LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Plans Dividend of $1.18 (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.181 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 486,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $149.33. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $191.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

