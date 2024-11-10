Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

