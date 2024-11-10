Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Plans $1.71 Dividend

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 1.7113 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Macquarie Group Trading Down 2.5 %

MQBKY stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.22. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

