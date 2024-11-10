Maiden Cove Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,605,000 after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,006,000 after purchasing an additional 140,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,565. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

