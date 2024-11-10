Maiden Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF accounts for 1.5% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. 189,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,689. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $65.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.