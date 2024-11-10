Maiden Cove Capital LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,465 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 720,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,446,000 after buying an additional 381,713 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 166.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 65,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742,064 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

