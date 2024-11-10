Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.050-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 776,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $108.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

