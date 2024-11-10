Maverick Protocol (MAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.01 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $80.35 million and $9.01 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 430,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.17755798 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $9,751,150.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

