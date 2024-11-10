Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Maxim Power had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of C$25.66 million during the quarter.

Maxim Power Stock Performance

TSE:MXG opened at C$4.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05. Maxim Power has a 12-month low of C$3.75 and a 12-month high of C$5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

About Maxim Power

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

