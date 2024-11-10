Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Maxim Power had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of C$25.66 million during the quarter.
Maxim Power Stock Performance
TSE:MXG opened at C$4.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05. Maxim Power has a 12-month low of C$3.75 and a 12-month high of C$5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.
About Maxim Power
