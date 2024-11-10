Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 51353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.66 million during the quarter. Maxim Power had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0712303 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

