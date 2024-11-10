Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 269,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDG opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $356.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

