Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $131.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $95.06 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $120.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

