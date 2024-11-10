Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,733 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

