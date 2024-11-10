Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.15.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

