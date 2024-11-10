Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:MEC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,495. The company has a market capitalization of $354.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.97. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $135.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $98,698.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,949.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy acquired 5,903 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,698.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,949.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $411,878.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,564.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 404.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 250,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 17.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 77,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 65.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 60,896 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 124.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

