MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and traded as low as $18.70. MEG Energy shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 64,575 shares.

MEG Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.

MEG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

