Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 718,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,918. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David E. Farnsworth sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $265,214.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,323.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,099 shares of company stock worth $865,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

