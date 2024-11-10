Meritage Portfolio Management Has $8.19 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $228,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $170.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,736,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039,770. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average is $182.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 26.03%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

