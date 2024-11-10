Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 78.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 7.5% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.27. 1,727,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,763. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

