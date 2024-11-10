Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 59,079 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,382,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $161,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $124.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.