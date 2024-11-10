Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $24,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after purchasing an additional 411,123 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $148.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

