Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $38.63 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE CAT opened at $393.37 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.82 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.40.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total value of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,171,646.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total transaction of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,171,646.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,749 shares of company stock worth $9,251,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

