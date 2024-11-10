Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 62,194 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,194 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

