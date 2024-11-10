Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Allstate by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Allstate by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Allstate by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 134,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $196.90 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $128.33 and a 12 month high of $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average of $175.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.