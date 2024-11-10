Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,554 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUG opened at $408.08 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $282.59 and a 52 week high of $408.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.65. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

