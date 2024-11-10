MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0199 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
MGF opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $3.39.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
