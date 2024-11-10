Michael C. Geraghty Sells 4,000 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $321,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,968.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

SXT opened at $79.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2,753.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

