MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Sells $1,465,755.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.1 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $270.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $280.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

