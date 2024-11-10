Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $11.76 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in MongoDB by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.25.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $4.08 on Friday, hitting $290.04. 888,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,281 shares of company stock worth $6,657,121. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

