Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 105,291 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,291 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $82,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4,993.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 26,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $201.20. 13,112,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,960,480. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.11 and a 200-day moving average of $170.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.