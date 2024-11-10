Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,698 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,172. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.15. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.21 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

