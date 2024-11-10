Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.92 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,803,829 shares changing hands.

Minoan Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Minoan Group Company Profile

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

